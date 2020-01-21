Zacks: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Given $45.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $45.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.64. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

