Zeepin Price Down 18% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market cap of $600,510.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

