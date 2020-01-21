ZENZO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $278.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $195,328.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,346,147 coins and its circulating supply is 11,425,408 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

