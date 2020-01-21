Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. 12,179,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

