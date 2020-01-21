Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $126.01. 466,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. The company has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.