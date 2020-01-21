Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.15. 536,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $183.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

