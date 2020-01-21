Zhang Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.11. 1,826,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $140.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

