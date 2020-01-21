Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

