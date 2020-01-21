Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

DG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 727,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

