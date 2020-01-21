Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 6.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 131,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 15,315,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,622,967. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.