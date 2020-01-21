Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.34. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 4,578,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 608,917 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

