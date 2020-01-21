ZrCoin Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00017775 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $30,365.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.03615887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

