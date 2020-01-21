Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 466,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

