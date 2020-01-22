-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CENT shares. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,298 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,158 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.