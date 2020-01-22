$0.12 EPS Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Clipper Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO David Bistricer purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,213.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard M. Lorber purchased 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616 in the last 90 days. 32.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 393,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 19,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,993. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 0.10.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

