-$0.16 EPS Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.13) by $4.68. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.42. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

