$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 550,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,388. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

