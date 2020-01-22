$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.55. QAD reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

QADA opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 1.11. QAD has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,283,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,220,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,338,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,214,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,361 shares of company stock worth $3,449,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QAD by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QAD by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,853,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

