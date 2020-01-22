$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SCM opened at $14.45 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.