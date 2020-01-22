$0.38 EPS Expected for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Green Street Investors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

