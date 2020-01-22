$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,921. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

