$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $977.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $3,580,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.99. 1,297,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

