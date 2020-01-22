$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.65. Msci reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.23. 387,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.52. Msci has a 1-year low of $160.02 and a 1-year high of $283.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Msci by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 1,049.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 586,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,667,000 after purchasing an additional 331,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

