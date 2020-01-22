12,691 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. 2,940,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,828. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

