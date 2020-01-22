1,371 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 51,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. 2,776,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

