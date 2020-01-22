1,471 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,907. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $141.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

