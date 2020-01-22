$16.05 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report sales of $16.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.85 million and the highest is $16.31 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $16.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $64.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.53 million to $64.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. National Securities started coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 78,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

