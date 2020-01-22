16,303 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,303 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The business had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

