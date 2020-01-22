16,935 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,392,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 57,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,864. The company has a market cap of $597.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.