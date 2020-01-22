$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.22 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,297. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

