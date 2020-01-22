28,011 Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Global SuperDividend US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,131.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

DIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,231. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

