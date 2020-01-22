$29.69 Million in Sales Expected for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to post sales of $29.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.08 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Whitestone REIT posted sales of $29.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $123.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

