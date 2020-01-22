36,753 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.