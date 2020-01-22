3,900 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $8,788,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 92,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. 19,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

