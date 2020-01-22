3,909 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,999. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day moving average is $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

