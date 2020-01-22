3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,034. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

