454,253 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. 1,672,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,097. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

