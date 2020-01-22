700 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.35. 2,480,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

