7,738 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $50,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. 433,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,921. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

