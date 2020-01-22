7,852 Shares in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 14,633.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 316,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after buying an additional 144,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.14. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

