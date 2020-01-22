$844.30 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $844.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $842.70 million and the highest is $845.90 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. 636,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

