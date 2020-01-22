8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 950,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,993. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

