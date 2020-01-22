8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 950,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,993. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit