9,261 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,037,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,862,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

UI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.91 and a 12 month high of $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

