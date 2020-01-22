Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

