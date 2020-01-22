Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.86 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Achain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $346,656.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bitinka, OOOBTC, Indodax, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

