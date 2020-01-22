Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW) Trading Up 13.5%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Actinogen Medical Ltd (ASX:ACW)’s share price was up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 11,432,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $47.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.03.

Actinogen Medical Company Profile (ASX:ACW)

Actinogen Medical Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for Alzheimer's disease, and the cognitive deficiency associated with other neurological and metabolic diseases in Australia. It is developing Xanamem, a therapy for Alzheimer's disease; and XanADu, a Phase II double-blind, 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Xanamem in subjects with mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

