Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.75. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 7,660 shares traded.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1,527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $329,000.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.