Adelphi Capital LLP Sells 32,506 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Adelphi Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,958,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 33.8% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP owned about 0.29% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $176,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 443.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,642. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

