Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.81.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 234,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
