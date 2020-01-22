Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 234,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

