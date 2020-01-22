AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,577 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pool by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.59. 159,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $147.76 and a one year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

